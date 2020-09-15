LOOK: UAE, US, Israel, and Bahrain sign historic Abraham Accords for peace in Middle East

Four countries have chosen peace in today’s signing of the historic Abraham Accords.

The UAE, USA, Bahrain, and Israel have signed a document that marks the beginning of progressive collaboration among nations that would strengthen the stability of the Middle East as a whole and further the developments across these countries.

RELATED STORY: UAE’s signing of peace accord with Israel, important steps towards achieving peace: Anwar Gargash

The Abraham Accords was jointly signed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who represented UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; US President Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel and Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, who participated and signed the accord on the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed lauded the signing of the treaty as a beacon that would usher in stability, sustainable development and most importantly, peace.

“Peace, requires courage and shaping the future requires knowledge, the advancement of nations required sincerity and persistence. We have come today to tell the world that this is our approach, and that piece is our guiding principle. Those who begin things in the right way will reap achievements with the grace of God,” said Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed.