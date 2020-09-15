First Pinay mayor in England dies at 58

Cynthia Barker, the first Filipina mayor elected in England, has passed away at 58 years old.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of The Worshipful Hertsmere Mayor Councillor Cynthia Barker following a bout of serious illness,” Gene Alcantara, brother of Barker said in a Facebook post.

Barker was the first Filipina mayor of Hertsmere in Hertfordshire, England. The family said they will issue another statement to provide more information on Barker’s death.

“We will be issuing further information in due course, but may we ask please to respect the family’s privacy at this very difficult time. Your prayers for the repose of her soul would however be welcome,” the statement added.

Barker as Elstree and Borehamwood and borough councilor for Potters Bar from May 2015 to May 2019.

“I think the career in politics was not planned. My mother used to say don’t get involved in politics just work. Go home, work and that was we did. It was not the plan. It wasn’t my aspiration,” she said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Barker was a daughter of an overseas Filipino worker.