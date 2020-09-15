Family begs for help to find UAE-based OFW ‘missing’ for a year now

The family of an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) based in Ajman, UAE is seeking the help of authorities to help them find their relative who has been “missing” for almost one year now.

Michelle Murillon, wife of the missing OFW, told The Filipino Times that his husband, 31-year-old Jan Mark C. Murillon, left their hometown in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte for the UAE in January 2019 to work as an electrical inspector in Ajman.

His contract was supposed to end last January 2021.

Michelle related that they had been in constant communication until October 2, 2019—-supposedly the last time she was able to talk to him.

“Huli po naming pag-uusap ang sabi niya ay tumataas daw po ang blood sugar niya,” she said.

Their last chat messages in September 2019, she said, were also all about how he was feeling feverish and sick—experiencing back pain, cough, and a clogged nose.

She said their entire family has not heard from him since then, and that it was a challenge because they do not know anyone else in the UAE whom they can ask about Jan Mark’s whereabouts.

“Almost one year na siyang missing. Nag-alala na kasi kami na baka ano na nangyari sa kanya.

“Sobrang layo kasi at walang mapagtanungan. Ang anak niya po sobrang lungkot sa pagkawala nang papa nya. ‘Di na kasi ma contact,” she said.

The Filipina added that she and her entire family—including Jan Mark’s parents and siblings—are hoping for any to lead about the whereabouts of her husband.

For any information that could help the family, you may call or send them a message to +63 951 843 3342