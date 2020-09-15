Latest News

Bahrain shoulders repatriation cost for 350 OFWs

The government of Bahrain has pledged to shoulder the repatriation cost of 346 displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) due to the closure of about 8,000 establishments in the kingdom, the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) reported on Thursday.

POLO said they are closely coordinating with Bahrain’s Labor Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) for the repatriation.

The repatriates are part of the 803 OFWs who requested assistance to be sent home. Of this number, 457 were already repatriated since January.

The cooperation between the two countries to repatriate the OFWs was initiated after a meeting between Labor Attaché Vicente Cabe and Director Shereen Al Saati of the Grievance and Protection Section of LMRA.

According to Bahrain’s Ministry of Labor and Social Development (MLSD), business owners have been struggling mightily through the COVID-19 pandemic forcing 8,800 establishments in the hospitality, events, service, retail, and education sectors to close up shop.

This resulted to massive job displacement where OFWs were either forced to resign, experienced erratic work hours, reduced salaries and worse, were temporarily laid off for 3-4 months without any financial support from employers.

According to the LMRA, 97% of those who lost their jobs were expats, prompting migrant workers to make a tough decision to go home for good.

