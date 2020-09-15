GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Bahrain prefers Filipinos as it resumes hiring domestic workers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 40 mins ago

The Labor Market Regulatory Authority (LRMA) of the Kingdom of Bahrain has announced that it has resumed the recruitment of domestic workers on Monday, September 14.

The country lifted the temporary suspension for hiring of workers it imposed last March, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

DOLE Secretary Silvestre Bello III said the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Bahrain also said Filipino workers are preferred by most employers in the kingdom in reopening their doors to migrant workers.

POLO said Bahrain’s labor agency has warned would-be employers of migrant domestic workers to refrain from engaging the services of unlicensed expatriate employees’ employment offices in hiring domestic workers.

This is to ensure that mitigation measures against the spread of COVID-19 are strictly followed and workers’ rights are upheld and protected, POLO Bahrain said.

“61 manpower agencies were recently questioned in a series of raids jointly conducted by LRMA and the Interior Ministry, where said agencies were found to have been operating without license and were hiring run-away domestic workers of various nationalities, to provide hourly cleaning services,” the statement said.

LRMA’s Preventive Inspection Director Ahmed Junaid said these rogue manpower agencies move domestic workers from one household to another, posing a major threat to the spread of COVID-19 virus, prompting the government of Bahrain to take legal action against these erring agencies and their employees.

The shortage in the supply of domestic workers in Bahrain lured some to abscond and renege on their employment contracts that caused the proliferation of hourly paid cleaning services in Bahrain.

The number of Filipino domestic workers in the kingdom dropped abruptly by 9%. From 18,663 domestic workers in 2019, only 16,576 remained as of June 2020.

Junaid said recruitment agencies made random interviews among employers in Bahrain where Filipino workers emerged as most preferred over migrant workers from other countries

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of UAE condemns Houthis for targeting civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, Yemen with ballistic missiles

UAE condemns Houthis for targeting civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, Yemen with ballistic missiles

2 mins ago
Photo of Pag-IBIG Fund to delay Php50 (AED3.79) hike in monthly contributions

Pag-IBIG Fund to delay Php50 (AED3.79) hike in monthly contributions

13 mins ago
Photo of Family begs for help to find UAE-based OFW ‘missing’ for a year now

Family begs for help to find UAE-based OFW ‘missing’ for a year now

27 mins ago
Photo of Two Filipinas among Asia’s Powerbusinesswomen of 2020 – Forbes

Two Filipinas among Asia’s Powerbusinesswomen of 2020 – Forbes

37 mins ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close