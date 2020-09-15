73,000 OFWs, dependents join TESDA training program

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has announced that over 73,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their dependents have enrolled in their training programs that aim to help those enrolled in the system to gain new job opportunities and livelihood.

TESDA Secretary Isidro Lapeña stated that of this number, 71,251 individuals have enrolled through their online courses while the rest have taken actual scholarship programs this year.

Lapeña expressed his optimism that these 73,000 OFWs have taken the necessary step to gain future employment as they empower themselves to learn new skills.

“Based on our survey, those who trained with us have an 85-percent employability rate,” he said, adding that among the most in-demand jobs now are in the fields of agriculture, construction, health and wellness, Information Technology and Business Process Management (IT-BPM), and marketing.

“We give focus to these fields that would likely give more employment opportunities to our countrymen during this time,” he said.

Reports from the Philippine News Agency state that to further reach out to the OFWs, Lapeña said TESDA has launched the “TESDA Abot Lahat and OFWs” last June.

The program provides easy access to TESDA training programs, by providing the OFWs and their dependents with a link on TESDA mobile app. Through this link, the OFWs and their dependents can easily fill out the registration form, Lapeña said.

“The regional and provincial offices have also set up their respective OFW desk,” he said, noting that there are also Malasakit Help Desks at the country’s international airports, which will assist the OFWs and inform them of TESDA’s programs,” said the TESDA Secretary.

Lapeña, meanwhile, said TESDA has been closely coordinating with the OFW community.

“Because of this, we now have an ongoing training on scaffolding work inspection, with a former OFW as a trainer,” he said.