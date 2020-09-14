Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Woman in Sharjah falls to her death

Authorities are now investigating the death of a 26-year-old Indian woman who fell to her death from the 16th floor of a building located in Sharjah’s Al Majaz area.

Investigators said that this could be an apparent case of suicide and no foul play has been discovered so far.

The woman has been identified as Bhawana Ram. Authorities received the report about the incident last Sunday morning.

Investigators are now questioning her relatives and friends to determine the possible motive for the fatal fall.

