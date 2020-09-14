Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah to resume intercity bus operations this September 15 with 50% capacity

Photo from WAM

After providing all precautionary and preventive measures for the safety of passengers, the Sharjah Emergency and Crisis and Disaster Management Team, in coordination with the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority, has approved the reopening of the Jubail Bus Station, and the operation of intercity transportation lines as of Tuesday 15th September 2020.

This came during a visit of the Executive Committee for Sharjah Emergency and Crisis and Disaster Management Team to Al Jubail Bus Station, headed by Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations at Sharjah Police, to see the health procedures in place.

The committee adopted a set of preventive measures to restart transportation services for passengers including reduction of the capacity to 50 per cent, and other necessary preventive measures applied to all employees and drivers, to achieve comprehensive health security.

