REMINDER: UAE offers free COVID-19 tests to domestic workers, pregnant women

The UAE in early June has determined that domestic workers and pregnant women are eligible for free coronavirus (COVID-19) tests.
 
In an earlier joint statement released by the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in May has ordered free COVID-19 tests to domestic workers and pregnant women as part of its mass testing initiative.
 
Others who are eligible for free COVID-19 test include UAE citizens, people of determination, residents above 50, people with COVID-19 symptoms, and those who have been exposed to positive patients.
 
The two entities said the move is part of the leadership’s keen efforts to provide all support and to take all necessary action to stem the spread of COVID-19 for the safety of the community and the wellbeing of the UAE citizens and residents.

