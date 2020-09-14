Pregnant OFW spends savings supposedly for hospitalization to go back to PH

A pregnant overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Dubai said that the emergency expenses she spent to be able to go back to the Philippines exhausted the savings she and her husband had for her pregnancy.



In a feature by Manila Bulletin, Hannah Ayaca said she decided to go back to the country to spend her maternity leave with her family as she nears her due date. She was one of the first, among the many OFWs who opted to return home at the onset of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. This was despite the many obstacles returning Filipinos encountered upon arrival at the time.



As there were no commercial flights back then, Ayaca told Manila Bulletin that she spent about PHP44,000 for a chartered flight—amounting to about a month’s worth of income for her.



What helped her pull through was the PHP10,000 cash assistance she received from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) in April.



Ayaca said she was given priority due to her condition, and noted that social distancing was strictly observed at the Dubai International Airport.



She also did not have any complaints during her quarantine period when she arrived in the Philippines, treating her isolation as a vacation—complete with free food and comfortable air-conditioned lodging at the hotel.



The OFW also said she got her swab test after three days, and was allowed to go home.