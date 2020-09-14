PH to provide free training programs for OFWs, local workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19

Former overseas Filipino workers who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have been repatriated back to the Philippines can now seek the assistance of the Philippine government to train and reskill themselves to get new jobs.

The Philippine government, through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), is providing free skills retooling programs to help Filipinos transition to new jobs, or begin their own businesses.

“Aircraft maintenance technicians who lost their jobs, for instance, might want to venture into automotive or heavy equipment servicing, while separated restaurant food servers might want to go into home-based bread and pastry production,” said TESDA Deputy Director-General for Partnerships and Linkages, Aniceto Bertiz III.

Bertiz, a former member of Congress representing the ACTS-OFW Coalition of Organizations, said learners can take their newly acquired practical skills wherever they decide to enlist in the Balik Probinsya Program “or look for jobs overseas.”

He urged those aspiring to gain “new applied and employable skills” to visit the TESDA website, which also has a listing of the nearest training center offering their desired courses, as per reports from the Philippine News Agency.

TESDA also has courses available via remote or distance learning, Bertiz pointed out.

“We have ample funding for our programs, and we should be able to serve a greater number of apprentices, as the government is readying even more money for 2021,” Bertiz said.

The Philippine News Agency report furthers that in the 2021 national budget endorsed by President Rodrigo Duterte to Congress, Bertiz said the government is investing in TESDA a total of PHP13.5 billion in new appropriations, including PHP3.6 billion for the Training for Work Scholarship Program; PHP2.9 billion for the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Program; PHP1.5 billion for the Special Training for Employment Program; and PHP1 billion for the Tulong Trabaho Fund.

The Training for Work Scholarship Program provides courses designed to qualify apprentices for jobs in agri-fishery, agri-business, agro-industrial, information technology-business process management, semiconductor and electronics, and other priority manufacturing industries, logistics, general infrastructure, as well as new and emerging sectors.