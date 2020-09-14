Pemberton to face US court for possible additional punishment for murder of Filipina transgender Jennifer Laude

US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton, who got deported on September 13 back to the United States, will still face court martial proceedings back in his home country.

Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque stated that US authorities promised the matter during the pre-trial of the case on the murder of Filipina transgender Jennifer Laude.

“Pag-uwi raw po ni Pemberton tuloy pa rin ‘yung kanyang court martial proceedings at doon po malalaman kung meron pang additional na parusang ipapataw sa kanya at ‘yung kanyang qualification to remain in service,” said Roque who formerly served as a lawyer of the Laude family.

President Rodrigo Duterte granted Pemberton an ‘absolute pardon’ a few days after Olongapo RTC Branch 74 Presiding Judge Roline Ginez-Jabalde, in a decision issued on Sept. 1, ruled that Pemberton has a total accumulated time served with an entitlement of Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) of 10 years, one month, and 10 days.

Pemberton killed Laude last October 2014 after learning that the latter was a transgender. He was found guilty of homicide in 2015 and served over five years in prison.

Prior to his deportation, he apologized to the Laude family stating that he wished that he had ‘”words to express the depth of his sorrow and regret.”

Pemberton has also been banned from re-entering the Philippines after the Bureau of Immigration tagged him as an ‘undesirable alien’.