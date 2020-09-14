‘Na-fine kaka-Netflix’: OFW fined AED200 for not tapping bus card in Abu Dhabi

An OFW in Abu Dhabi was fined AED200 for forgetting to tap when he boarded the bus.

‘Rene’ who has been in living in the UAE for over 6 years shared with The Filipino Times that he was hooked on a particular Koreanovela in Netflix and completely forgot to tap his card when he boarded the bus.

“Na-hook ako doon sa Koreanovela na pinapanood ko sa Netflix, kaya nung nagsasagawa na ng checking sa bus nagulat ako na hindi pala ako nakapagtap nung sumakay ako ng bus,” said Rene.

He furthered that even loading an unlimited pass for one month worth AED80 didn’t spare him from the violation.

“Nakaunlimited ako para sa buwan na ito saka nung sumakay ako pero nagkaroon pa rin ako ng fine na AED200 dahil lang nakalimutan kong mag-tap. Pang dalawang buwan na sana iyong load ng unli at pangkain,” said Rene.

Rene urges fellow OFWs in Abu Dhabi to not forget to tap whenever they board a bus.

“Sa hirap ng buhay ngayon, dapat sinisigurado nating makaiwas sa ganitong mga fine. First time mangyari sa akin ito sa 6 years ko dito. Masakit sa bulsa pero sa akin, lesson ito na mag-tap lagi at hindi dapat ma-distract bago sumakay ng bus,” said Rene.