JUST IN: Duterte to extend state of calamity due to COVID-19 pandemic

Staff Report 3 hours ago

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says that President Rodrigo Duterte may extend the state of calamity in the country as the Philippines continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Most likely po, dahil habang wala pong bakuna, habang walang gamot sa COVID-19, patuloy po ang epekto ng pandemya,” Roque said in a press briefing.

Duterte signed Proclamation 929 placing the entire Philippines under a state of calamity which is effective for six months unless earlier lifted or extended. Proclamation 929 has allowed the national government and the local government units ample latitude to utilize appropriate funds in their disaster preparedness and response efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Police and the military were also given powers to ensure peace and order in different areas.

The country is also under the state of public health emergency which tasks all agencies to address the threat of the coronavirus. The state of emergency will continue unless lifted by the President.

