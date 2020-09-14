CONTROVERSIAL: 89 punong barangays suspended over SAP distribution anomalies

About 89 punong barangays (PBs) or village chiefs across the Philippines have been suspended by the Office of the Ombudsman (OMB) following the anomalies involved in the implementation of the first tranche of the social amelioration program (SAP), the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on September 12.



DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that the suspension of the 89 Punong Barangays, the first such mass suspension in the history of the country, is just the latest in a series of moves undertaken by the DILG to weed out corrupt officials in the implementation of the SAP.



In its order issued on September 2, OMB said “the evidence on record shows that the guilt of these punong barangays is strong and the charges against them involve serious dishonesty, grave misconduct, abuse of authority and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service which may warrant removal from the service.”



DILG Secretary Eduardo Año already ordered respective municipal and city mayors, as well as DILG regional and field offices of these barangays to the immediately implementation the order.



Malaya said that acting on the orders of the DILG, the PNP-CIDG has already filed criminal cases against 447 individuals for violations of RA 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act), RA 11469 (Bayanihan Act I), and RA 6713 (Code of Conduct of Government Officials and Employees), among others, again in relation to the implementation of the Social Amelioration.





Of the 447 suspects, 211 are elected local and barangay officials, 104 are appointed barangay officials and 132 are their civilian co-conspirators. The cases are now being handled by the different City and Provincial Prosecutors across the country who have started the filing of the necessary information against the suspects in the courts.



According to the DILG Chief, Region I, National Capital Region, and Region II tops the list of suspended PBs while Cordillera Administrative Region and Caraga has the least number of suspended PBs. Only Region XII has no suspended PBs among all regions.



“Naway magsilbing babala ang suspensiyon na ito sa iba pang mga lokal na opisyales. Ang katiwalian ay walang puwang sa ating pamahalaan lalong-lalo pa ngayong panahon ng pandemya,” Philippine News Agency quoted Año as saying.