Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH breaches 200,000-mark in COVID-19 recoveries as it confirms 20,472 newly recovered patients

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

DOH also reported 3,372 new cases, 79 new deaths

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 200,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries as it records 20,472 new patients have successfully recouped from the virus.

DOH also confirmed 3,372 new cases, bringing the total number to 261,216.

The country still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

In addition, the department announced 79 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 4,371.

President Rodrigo Duterte on August 31 announced that Metro Manila and Bulacan will still remain placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from September 1 until September 31.

Under the GCQ status, more industries will be permitted to reopen despite movement limitations. This includes dine-in at restaurants and religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity, provided strict safety precautions are observed.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19: Swab tests in Dubai now only AED250

COVID-19: Swab tests in Dubai now only AED250

40 seconds ago
Photo of Metro Manila to close cemeteries for annual ‘Undas’ this 2020

Metro Manila to close cemeteries for annual ‘Undas’ this 2020

46 mins ago
Photo of Driver rapes COVID-19 patient inside ambulance en route to hospital

Driver rapes COVID-19 patient inside ambulance en route to hospital

1 hour ago
Photo of ‘#CancelKorea’, ‘#SorryToFilipinos’ trend following online war between South Koreans, Filipinos that included racial slurs

‘#CancelKorea’, ‘#SorryToFilipinos’ trend following online war between South Koreans, Filipinos that included racial slurs

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close