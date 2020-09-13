PH breaches 200,000-mark in COVID-19 recoveries as it confirms 20,472 newly recovered patients

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 200,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) recoveries as it records 20,472 new patients have successfully recouped from the virus.

DOH also confirmed 3,372 new cases, bringing the total number to 261,216.

The country still has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

In addition, the department announced 79 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 4,371.

President Rodrigo Duterte on August 31 announced that Metro Manila and Bulacan will still remain placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) from September 1 until September 31.

Under the GCQ status, more industries will be permitted to reopen despite movement limitations. This includes dine-in at restaurants and religious gatherings at 50 percent capacity, provided strict safety precautions are observed.