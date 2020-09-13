Old man wearing makeshift mask from banana leaves provided with proper face mask

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Photo: Cauayan City Police Station Facebook

An old man walking the streets of Cauayan City in Isabela was spotted wearing a makeshift face mask made from banana leaves.

Police Staff Sergeant Mark Ramirez noticed the old man and asked why he wasn’t wearing a proper face mask. The old man revealed that he didn’t have enough money to purchase one.

“Habang nagsasagawa ng checkpoint ang kapulisan ng Cauayan City Police Station sa pangunguna ni PSSg Mark Anthony Ramirez ay napansin nila ang isang residente ng Brgy Alinam na nakasuot ng faceshield na gamit ang dahon ng saging agad nila itong kinausap at tinanong kung bakit dahon ng saging ang gamit nitong faceshield at ang tugon nito ay wala daw syang pambili,” said the Facebook post from the Cauayan City Police station.

Ramirez understood the plight of the old man and immediately gave him a proper face mask to use.

“Dahil sa likas na kabutihang loob ng kapulisan ng lungsod ng Cauayan, kaya agad na inabutan ni PSsg Ramirez ang nasabing indibidwal ng facemask upang may magamit ito,” said the Facebook post from the Cauayan City Police station.

