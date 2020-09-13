Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Metro Manila to close cemeteries for annual ‘Undas’ this 2020

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 44 mins ago

Cemeteries in Metro Manila will be closed for the annual ‘Undas’ this 2020 to avoid the huge wave of crowds expected to visit their dearly departed on late October to early November.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia, Metro Manila Council Chairman, and Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez confirmed the closure as agreed upon by all Metro Manila mayors, as per reports from ABS-CBN.

RELATED STORY: Cemetery in Indonesia running out of space due to increased COVID-19 burials

Mayors across Metro Manila are currently formulating guidelines on the said closure which is expected to take place from October 31 to November 3.

This is a developing story.

Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

Photo of Driver rapes COVID-19 patient inside ambulance en route to hospital

Driver rapes COVID-19 patient inside ambulance en route to hospital

1 hour ago
Photo of ‘#CancelKorea’, ‘#SorryToFilipinos’ trend following online war between South Koreans, Filipinos that included racial slurs

‘#CancelKorea’, ‘#SorryToFilipinos’ trend following online war between South Koreans, Filipinos that included racial slurs

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 640 new cases, total now at 79,489 with no deaths for past 24 hours

COVID-19: UAE reports 640 new cases, total now at 79,489 with no deaths for past 24 hours

2 hours ago
Photo of PH breaches 200,000-mark in COVID-19 recoveries as it confirms 20,472 newly recovered patients

PH breaches 200,000-mark in COVID-19 recoveries as it confirms 20,472 newly recovered patients

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close