Metro Manila to close cemeteries for annual ‘Undas’ this 2020

Cemeteries in Metro Manila will be closed for the annual ‘Undas’ this 2020 to avoid the huge wave of crowds expected to visit their dearly departed on late October to early November.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority General Manager Jojo Garcia, Metro Manila Council Chairman, and Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez confirmed the closure as agreed upon by all Metro Manila mayors, as per reports from ABS-CBN.

Mayors across Metro Manila are currently formulating guidelines on the said closure which is expected to take place from October 31 to November 3.

