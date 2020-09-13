Man arrested for kidnapping 9-year-old he met via online game

A man in Japan was nabbed on September 5 after he allegedly kidnapped for two days a nine-year-old he met through an online game, Japan Times reported.

Akihito Otake reportedly snatched the girl on September 2 at 4 PM in Yokohama, Tokyo. Authorities said the man met the child through an online game wherein various groups compete with each other. The girl, according to reports, used her parent’s smartphone and used the game’s voice chat function to talk with Otake. They agreed to meet on a specific time and location.

Japan Times added in its report that girl allegedly told her friends that she was going to meet a friend in Tokyo, but did not return past her 5 PM curfew—leading the mother to call the authorities.

Police officers tracked Otake’s home through security footage, and stopped him at about 3 AM when he was driving out. They found the girl seated in the backseat.

The man was said to have admitted to all the charges when he was arrested. The child, according to reports, did not suffer any injuries.