Driver rapes COVID-19 patient inside ambulance en route to hospital

A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient in India was reportedly raped by his ambulance driver while on the way to the hospital last weekend, The Indian Express reported.



According to officials, authorities have arrested the driver after he allegedly sexually assaulted a COVID-19 positive patient inside the car.



The 22-year-old victim—who refused to be identified—is among the two in their family who was diagnosed with the disease over the weekend. One of them had been admitted to a COVID-19 facility, and she was picked up by the ambulance driver to be admitted as well.



However, police said the driver deviated and drove about 18 kilometers, where he stopped at a deserted area and raped her inside the ambulance. The suspect allegedly threatened the woman not to speak up, but the latter told the doctors when she was admitted. It was confirmed that she was raped after a medical test.



Health officials said that the suspect was recruited on a temporary basis. They are now determining how he was hired despite his criminal background, and have already ordered an investigation about the incident.



The authorities have now mandated health institutions to have at least two employees in the ambulance if women patients were onboard.