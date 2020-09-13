COVID-19: UAE reports 640 new cases, total now at 79,489 with no deaths for past 24 hours

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 84,642 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 640 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 79,489.

The ministry also reported no patient has died due to complications from COVID-19 for the past 24 hours. The total death toll remains at 399.

MOHAP also reported 468 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 69,451.

This brings the total number of active cases higher from yesterday’s 9,467 to 9,639 as of September 13.

RELATED STORY: Returning UAE residents among reasons in spike of COVID-19 cases – official

Dr. Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesman for the media briefing of the UAE government, reminds the public to ensure that their homes are properly ventilated to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“We urge the public to ensure their households are properly ventilated. Bad ventilation can cause the spread of the virus inside houses and closed places,” said Dr. Al Hammadi.

Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged the public not to be complacent and reminded them to follow the country’s preventive measures including wearing of masks, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings.

“The return of residents was a major factor in the increase in Covid-19 infections in the country, and so is the complacency in adhering to precautionary measures. The increase in the number of infections was expected,” said Al Shamsi during an interview with Abu Dhabi TV.

Al Shamsi also warned of a ‘second outbreak’ in the UAE that if the numbers continue to surge, the country might consider reintroducing the national sterilization program at certain areas where many cases have been detected.

“The pandemic has not ended. If UAE residents do not adhere to preventive measures, we will be on the verge of a second outbreak,” said Al Shamsi.