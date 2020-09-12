Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE welcomes decision by Bahrain to establish relations with Israel

3 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the decision by the Kingdom of Bahrain to establish relations with Israel.

In a statement on Friday, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commended the move, expressing its hope that establishing relations would have a positive effect on the climate for peace and cooperation regionally and internationally.

The Ministry also noted that the move represents a significant step towards an era of security and prosperity, underscoring that it would expand the scope of economic, cultural, scientific, and diplomatic avenues of cooperation.

