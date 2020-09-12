Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE mandates all residential homeowners to install fire detectors

Staff Report 4 hours ago

The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, now compels all homeowners in the UAE to install fire detectors in their residential units.

The government has also required participation in the country’s electronic civil defense system to help

A tweet from the UAE government’s official account states that the decision is part of the leadership’s efforts to help save lives and protect the property of citizens and residents.

“(This resolution aims) to provide the greatest public safety and to protect society from the threat of fire,” as per announcement.

This is a developing story.

Watch the video here:

