COVID-19: UAE exceeds 1000 cases in one day, total now at 78,849 with one death

Staff Report

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 95,287 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 1,007 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 78,849.

The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 399.

MOHAP also reported 521 individuals who have already recovered from the coronavirus disease, with the total now at 68,983.

This brings the total number of active cases higher from yesterday’s 8,982 to 9,467 as of September 12.

Dr. Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesman for the media briefing of the UAE government, reminds the public to ensure that their homes are properly ventilated to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“We urge the public to ensure their households are properly ventilated. Bad ventilation can cause the spread of the virus inside houses and closed places,” said Dr. Al Hammadi.

Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director-General of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) urged the public not to be complacent and reminded them to follow the country’s preventive measures including wearing of masks, social distancing, and avoiding gatherings.

“The return of residents was a major factor in the increase in Covid-19 infections in the country, and so is the complacency in adhering to precautionary measures. The increase in the number of infections was expected,” said Al Shamsi during an interview with Abu Dhabi TV.

Al Shamsi also warned of a ‘second outbreak’ in the UAE that if the numbers continue to surge, the country might consider reintroducing the national sterilization program at certain areas where many cases have been detected.

“The pandemic has not ended. If UAE residents do not adhere to preventive measures, we will be on the verge of a second outbreak,” said Al Shamsi.

