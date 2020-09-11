Latest News

Two Filipino survivors from missing ship in Japan set to return home next week

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the two Filipino survivors from the ill-fated MV Gulf Livestock 1 will return home next week.

“Both were provided with all needed assistance, including personal needs, by the POLO. They are in constant communication with their families in the Philippines. Both are active OWWA members,” DOLE said in a statement.

The department added one of the survivors Jay-nel Rosales will be discharged this week.

“Rosales will be discharged from the hospital today and will be brought to Hotel New Amami while awaiting repatriation,” the statement added.

The Japanese Coast Guard has ended its full time search and rescue operations for the missing ship. Some 42 seafarers were on board, 39 are Filipinos.

Meanwhile, the remains of of Filipino crew Joel Linao will be brought home today from Tokyo.

“He will be flown home today from Tokyo, Japan via PAL,” DOLE said.

