Police donned in plain clothes spot jaywalkers, warned UAE police

Jaywalkers are a usual sight even on busy streets in the UAE. They do look from left to right not only to see approaching vehicles, but also to check if there’s a policeman on standby.
UAE police however warned that they have deployed plainclothes traffic officers to spot people crossing at undesignated areas.
The system has proven to be effective as Abu Dhabi Police announced that they booked as many as 48,000 jaywalkers and slapped them with AED400 in penalty each.
This lot can also be attributed to the police forces adoption of smart radars to detect offenders.
In line with their new campaign drive entitled #SafetyPath, Abu Dhabi Police urge pedestrians to only use bridges and tunnels as well as zebra crossings to avoid accidents.
دعت #شرطة_أبوظبي ضمن حملة ( #درب_السلامة ) المشاة إلى ضرورة الالتزام بالعبور الآمن من الأماكن المخصصة لهم واستخدام الجسور والأنفاق والالتزام بإشارات المشاة الضوئية على التقاطعات التى تعمل بالتزامن مع الإشارات الضوئية لتنظيم حركة سير المركبات. وحذرت من #خطورة #العبور_العشوائي للطريق والذي يعتبر من أهم الأسباب الرئيسية لوقوع #حوادث_الدهس وحثت المشاة على الالتزام بقواعد العبور الصحيحة للطريق والتأكد من خلو الشارع من المركبات. وأكدت أن أمن وسلامة المشاة من الأولويات الاستراتيجية المهمة، بالإشارة الى الجهود المستمرة لتحسين شروط السلامة المرورية، للمشاة والتي كان نتيجتها إنشاء العديد من الجسور على الطرق الداخلية والخارجية وتحسين معابر المشاة، و إنشاء ممرات سطحية محكومة بإشارات ضوئية، وإغلاق الفجوات بعمل الأسوار على الطرق المختلفة بما يعزز من سلامتهم . وحثت السائقين على الانتباه لحركة عبور المشاة على الطرق والالتزام بخفض السرعات مؤكدة أن أمن وسلامة المشاة تُعد مسؤولية مشتركة بين المشاة أنفسهم والسائقين على الطرق. وتطبق شرطة أبوظبي المخالفات التالية للسائقين والمشاة " عدم إعطاءالاولوية للمشاة في الأماكن المخصصة لعبورهم " مخالفتها 500 درهم و6 نقاط مرورية ،" عدم التزام المشاة بالإشارة الضوئية ، وعبور الطريق من غير الاماكن المخصصة لعبورهم " مخالفتها الغرامة 400 درهم . #في_أبوظبي #InAbuDhabi #أبوظبي_أمن_وسلامة #Abudhabi_safe_and_secure #الإمارات #أبوظبي #شرطة_أبوظبي #أخبار_شرطة_أبوظبي#الإعلام_الأمني #UAE #AbuDhabi #ADPolice #ADPolice_news #security_media
Last year, The Filipino Times published an article about an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in the UAE who was caught for jaywalking by a police officer donned in plain clothes.
“Nag-jaywalk ako kasi nagmamadali na ako papuntang office at ayaw kong ma-late,” he narrated.
He did not realize, however, that it would also cost him his first fine in his six years of stay in the country.
The plainclothes officer approached him and showed him his badge. He was an undercover police patroller for jaywalkers, it turned out.
“Hindi ko alam na pulis pala ‘yon. Nung lumapit siya sa akin at naglabas ng ID, akala ko noong una budol-budol lang. Police officer pala siya,” he said.
The police officer took his Emirates ID and gave him a ticket. The officer told him to settle the fine at the police station so he could take it back.
“Hindi na ako uulit dahil mahirap na ang ma-fine ulit. Ang payo ko ay sumunod lagi sa rules,” the OFW advised his kababayans.