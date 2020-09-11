Police donned in plain clothes spot jaywalkers, warned UAE police

Jaywalkers are a usual sight even on busy streets in the UAE. They do look from left to right not only to see approaching vehicles, but also to check if there’s a policeman on standby.

UAE police however warned that they have deployed plainclothes traffic officers to spot people crossing at undesignated areas.

The system has proven to be effective as Abu Dhabi Police announced that they booked as many as 48,000 jaywalkers and slapped them with AED400 in penalty each.

This lot can also be attributed to the police forces adoption of smart radars to detect offenders.

In line with their new campaign drive entitled #SafetyPath, Abu Dhabi Police urge pedestrians to only use bridges and tunnels as well as zebra crossings to avoid accidents.



Last year, The Filipino Times published an article about an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) in the UAE who was caught for jaywalking by a police officer donned in plain clothes.

“Nag-jaywalk ako kasi nagmamadali na ako papuntang office at ayaw kong ma-late,” he narrated.

He did not realize, however, that it would also cost him his first fine in his six years of stay in the country.

The plainclothes officer approached him and showed him his badge. He was an undercover police patroller for jaywalkers, it turned out.

“Hindi ko alam na pulis pala ‘yon. Nung lumapit siya sa akin at naglabas ng ID, akala ko noong una budol-budol lang. Police officer pala siya,” he said.

The police officer took his Emirates ID and gave him a ticket. The officer told him to settle the fine at the police station so he could take it back.

“Hindi na ako uulit dahil mahirap na ang ma-fine ulit. Ang payo ko ay sumunod lagi sa rules,” the OFW advised his kababayans.