Now in safe hands: Newborn baby found among plants Parañaque

A newborn baby has been found among plants outside of a residential area in Parañaque.

Strange movements led people to look into the plant area where the baby was found.

“Nakabalot ng jacket tapos naka-ano lang ‘yung ulo niya. May ano pa ‘yun, may pusod pa dito ‘yung bata. . . .Hindi na siya umiiyak eh,” a certain Mak told GMA News.

He immediately informed his employer and they went to the barangay to report the abandoned baby.

“Nakakaawa ‘yung bata diba. ‘Yung relief ko is nahanap siya, you know, it’s very unfortunate nga na nangyari at the same time, I’m happy too na safe hands ‘yung person na nakakita. Kasi maraming mga aso dito or, you know, baka kung hindi niya nakita ‘yan baka umulan bigla,” Chris Pedayo, Mak’s employer said.

The owner of the house took care of the baby while they were waiting for the ambulance.

“Hours old lang kasi the umbilical cord nandoon pa, ‘yung placenta nandoon, nakakabit pa. So, I had to bring her inside, and ‘yung neighbor ko dito she’s a nurse kasi so she went over with first aid kits, so nilinisan namin ‘yung baby,” the house owner said.

They also didn’t notice the baby or who put him there.

“’Yung son ko actually went up to me and he said, mommy I hear a baby crying. Pero when I listen to it, tumigil, so sabi ko, maybe it’s just a neighbor walking a baby,” the owner said.

Based on initial report, a woman passed by the house at around 8 in the morning.