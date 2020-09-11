COVID-19: Dubai to mete out fines on people disregarding preventive measures in malls, restaurants

WAM: Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, headed by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, called on the community and public and private sector entities to ensure comprehensive compliance with COVID-19 precautionary measures outlined by authorities.

Stressing the need for rigorous adherence to preventive measures at its meeting held today, the Committee said the emphasis on compliance is aligned with the directives of the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, to ensure sustained efforts to build on the progress achieved in combating the pandemic.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Mansour said Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s emphasis on the community’s shared responsibility encapsulated in his statement “Everyone is Responsible” played a key role in encouraging the community to join hands to combat the pandemic.

“Every member of the community is a partner in fighting the crisis. We must continue working with a strong commitment to protect ourselves, our families and others around us so that we can tide over this crisis and avoid any setbacks that can compromise the progress we have achieved,” he said.

“The health and wellbeing of the community is a great responsibility and they are our highest priorities. The leadership’s strategic objectives are driven by these goals. There will be no compromise. We will work relentlessly to fulfill this responsibility,” he added.

The Supreme Committee continues to work with local and federal frontline authorities to ensure everyone’s safety and accelerate the progress in combating COVID-19, he further said.

The Supreme Committee said visitors to malls, restaurants, commercial outlets and public indoor areas must strictly follow the preventive measures set out by the Government of Dubai and its frontline authorities to protect the health and safety of the community.

The Committee stressed that the law pertaining to precautionary measures will be strictly enforced and fines will be imposed in accordance with the list of penalties for violating preventive guidelines issued by the UAE Cabinet. Individuals not wearing a face mask inside public facilities, as well as restaurants and malls violating rules will face penalties according to the list. Inspections will be intensified, and anyone failing to comply with rules and preventive guidelines will be subject to fines.

The leadership has affirmed on more than one occasion that it will not allow anything to compromise the progress achieved in the fight against COVID-19, the Committee further said. The emirate’s robust response to the crisis was made possible by the efforts of thousands of frontline workers and volunteers from diverse nationalities. The community’s commitment played a significant role in curbing the spread of the virus and reducing infection numbers.

The Supreme Committee cautioned individuals and institutions that failure to comply with precautionary measures can invite fines. It also highlighted the importance of maintaining physical distance from others, regularly washing hands with soap and wearing a face mask at all times when outside the house, especially in indoor areas such as shopping malls and restaurants. Adherence to these guidelines is critical to safeguard the community’s health, it said.