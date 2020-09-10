Will Harry Roque continue spokesperson job amid differences with Pres. Duterte on Pemberton pardon?

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque revealed that he will continue to serve the remaining years of the Duterte administration.

This, amid some differences between their stance of the President on the issue involving US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton and his previous client, the family of slained transwoman Jennifer Laude.

Roque repeatedly said that the killing of Jennifer Laude is tantamount to an attack on the country’s sovereignty which is obviously not how Duterte ees it. Roque even took a stand that the Pemberton case should be a reason for the abrogation of VFA.

“I, like the rest of the members of the Cabinet, serve at the pleasure of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte,” Roque said in a statement.

Roque said that he shares the same deep convictions on some policies.

“The President and I share the same deep conviction on major policy issues affecting the country, such as charting an independent foreign policy course and zero tolerance against corruption,” he added.

Roque said that he also respects the decision of the President to grant absolute pardon to the American soldier.

“On the Pemberton issue, I respect the wisdom of the President, which is grounded on a broader national interest. The termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) remains, albeit the suspension is lifted for six months as we need the cooperation of the United States and other many countries in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

“On the Morales issue, I laud President Duterte for accepting the resignation of the former PhilHealth President and Chief Executive Order as part of his good governance drive. In the case of Secretary Duque, I have consistently underscored that we all serve at the pleasure of our appointing authority, and when there is no indication saying otherwise, the presidential appointee stays,” Roque explained.

The spokesperson then said that he will continue to be guided by Duterte’s policies.

“Having said these, we as members of the President’s official family will be guided by PRRD’s policy pronouncements and will continuously and faithfully serve the Filipino people in its last two years to bring about the genuine change this nation truly deserves,” he said.