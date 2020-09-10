Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Beirut port in fiery blaze one month after deadly explosion

A fire blazed at the same area of Beirut port which sustained major damages from an explosion over a month ago.

A witness took a video that showed the blaze send large plumes of black smoke over the skies of the Lebanese capital.

The video stirred panic among residents who are still recovering from the deadly blast last August 4.

RELATED STORY: Bodies of 4 OFWs killed in Beirut blast set to arrive Aug. 16

Reports have yet to clarify what caused the fire but revealed that the blaze took place at a warehouse filled with tires. It also assured the public that firefighters are at the scene to take out the flames.

The explosion that took place last August claimed the lives of 190 individuals, injured over 6,500 people, and left thousands homeless.

