UAE records 586 recoveries, 930 new COVID-19 cases—highest in 4 months

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Thursday, Sept. 10, has reported 930 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest number of infection in the country in the past four months.

MoHAP also announced 586 new recoveries and five deaths.

The total tally of COVID-19 patients now climbs to 76,911. Of his number, 67,945 have already recovered while 398 have died.

MoHAP assured the public that the country is tapping all possible means to contain the number of COVID-19 infections and protect the safety and wellbeing of everyone.

More than 7.5 million test have so far been conducted, positioning the UAE as one of the countries with the highest number of COVID-19 test per capita.

The Ministry, on the other hand, stressed that the success of the battle against COVID-19 does not solely rest on the government but also through the cooperation of the public.

It reiterated its call to avoid social gatherings at all cost and always adhere to the minimum health standard including wearing of face mask and social distancing.