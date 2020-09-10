OFW sentenced to life imprisonment after killing eight fishermen

An overseas Filipino worker was sentenced to life imprisonment on September 8 over his killing spree last year that killed eight crew members of a fishing vessel.

A Pingtung District Court in Taiwan ruled that Aurelio Arafiles Fronda was guilty of homicide, attempted murder, and abandonment of a body. He was the chief officer on the ill-fated Wen Peng longliner.

The crime took place on February 20, 2019 at around 3AM. The fishing vessel was 1,540 nautical miles from Port Louis, Mauritius. In a report on Taiwan News, “A fight broke out when the chief officer hacked two of his crew to death in a disciplinary action dispute”.

There were 24 crew members on board, three Taiwanese, 10 Filipinos, and 11 Indonesians. Some of them jumped off the ship to escape Fronda’s killing spree.

The Taiwanese Coast Guard then responded to the distress call sent by the ship. They were able to locate it on March 2 and arrested the suspect.

Some crew members who jumped from the ship including another Filipino fisherman were not found and were presumed dead.

Prosecutors demanded a heavy sentence to the suspect because Fronda did not show any remorse for what he did. He also cut nets that could’ve saved his fellow crew members in the water. The OFW was reportedly suffering from a mental illness called schizophrenia and often has delusions of being persecuted.

Fronda thought that some of his fellow crew members were jealous of him and his high salary that was why he went on a killing spree on board.