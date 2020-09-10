Man in motorcycle gropes 9-month pregnant woman in viral video

A 9-month pregnant woman called out an unidentified man riding a motorcycle after he groped her on the street.

In a viral Twitter post, the woman showed a closed-circuit television footage of the incident that happened in Ususan, Taguig City. She was seen walking on the street when a man in motorcycle stopped by and asked for some directions.

The woman said that the incident took place at around 6 in the morning after she bought pandesal for breakfast in a nearby subdivision.

“This man approached me, kita sa vid para daw mag tanong kung saan yung address na sinabe nya, syempre kala ko it was delivery guy sya kaya sabi ko ‘kuya di ko alam eh, pero baka doon or doon pero nasa tamang street kayo,’” she narrated.

On the video, the two could be seen talking until the man suddenly reached out to the woman’s chest.

“I didn’t even finish what I’m saying kasi bigla nyang dinakma yung dede ko,” she added. The woman said that she was stunned with what the man did.

She also noticed that the man’s eyes are red and he seemed to be under the influence of something.

“I’m horrified. Sino nasa tamang katinuan ang manggo-grope sa umaga at sa buntis pa?!” the woman added.

“Nung tinignan ko muli yung face nya, eyes and nose lang kita. Yung eyes nya namumula. I was so scared,” she added. The man escaped after the incident.

The pregnant woman was wearing a loose white t-shirt and the bakery was just one street away from her house.

“Napakalakas naman ng loob mo kuya para mang GROPE ng buntis?! Gaano ka ba [glaring] sa ganong oras? ALASAIS NG UMAGA? Grabe trauma ang inabot ko sayo. Kung may asawa at anak ka man, NAPAKASAHOL MO,” she said.

She also responded to netizens questioning her reasons on why she needed to go out despite her condition.

“Sa mga taong sasabihin jan na, ‘Baket di mo sinipa yung motor?’ Buntis po ako at kabuwanan ko na, sensitibo po ang pagbubuntis ko kaya inisip ko din yung kapakanan ng anak ko,” she wrote.

“‘Baket di ka sumigaw?’ Alasais ng umaga. Halos lahat ng tao sa subdivision namin ay tulog pa, sumigaw ako pero wala po talagang makakadinig. At ng taga dito sabi , first time it happened ever in this lifetime. To you Mr. Manyak, rot in hell. I almost gave birth dahil sa stress at shock, ” she added.

Watch the incident here: