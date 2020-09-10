LOOK: Models wave flags of UAE, Israel in pajama photoshoot

Photo: Israeli model May Tager, left, covers herself with an Israeli flag next to Anastasia Bandarenka, a Dubai-based model who covers herself in a UAE flag on the set of a photoshoot in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Two models walked the streets and sand dunes of Dubai clad in the flags of the UAE and Israel in a photoshoot that celebrates the normalization of relations of both countries.

The unusual pajama photoshoot also marks a first for May Tager, an Israeli model, as she’s now the first from her nation to do a shoot in the UAE.

“I am very honored to be the first Israeli model to shoot here. I am very proud to… represent my country and just be here,” said Tager in an interview with The Associated Press.

Tager waved Israel’s flag wearing Delta Israel’s Princess collection of loungewear, while Dubai-based model Anastasia Bandarenka waved and wore the UAE flag.

Reports from the Associated Press further that the Israeli model’s appearance in Dubai sparks hope especially for her home country with billions of dollars of trade in the line, majority of which would be from the tourism and tech industries.