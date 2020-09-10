Leave salary may be based on current deducted salary – expert

The cash equivalent of unused leave credits for full-time employees in the UAE may be based on the current deducted salary as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a legal expert said.

Ashish Mehta, the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates, said that this is possible if an employee signs a temporary employment contract related to the temporary deduction of salary. This is in accordance to the Federal Law No. 8 of 1980 Regulating Employment Relations in the UAE (the ‘Employment Law’) and the Ministerial Resolution No 279 of 2020 Concerning the Employment Stability in Establishments of the Private Sector During the Application of Precautionary Measures to Control Novel Coronavirus Outbreak—or the ‘MR 279’

“If an employee signs a temporary employment contract relate to deduction of salary and the same is registered with the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE), subsequently, if the annual leave of such employees is due upon signing the employment contract related to deduction of salary, then the employee is entitled for leave salary as per the current reduced salary,” he said.

He noted, however, that if an employee has not signed the temporary employment contract related to deduction in salary, then “the employee is entitled for leave salary as mentioned in the original employment contract which is registered with MOHRE.”

Mehta added that in accordance with MR 279, the temporary salary reduction will be applicable until such period as decided by the MOHRE or the UAE government in relation to pandemic.

The expert noted that if an employer decides to reduce the salary of its employees, it shall obtain the consent from the employees and sign a ‘Temporary Additional Addendum’ for temporary deduction in salary and ‘Amend Contract’ if the deduction of salary is permanent.

Citing Article 5 of the MR 279, he said: “Establishments that wish to temporarily reduce the salary of a non-national employee during the mentioned period shall take the following actions:

1. Conclude a “Temporary Additional Addendum” to the labour contract between both parties, in accordance to the template attached to this Resolution, provided that it shall expire at the end of its term or enforceability of this Resolution, whichever comes first.

2. Renewing the Addendum referred to in Clause 1 of this Article shall in agreement between both parties.

3. The Addendum referred to in Clause 1 of this Article shall be executed in two copies, each party holding a copy, and the employer shall commit to present it to the Ministry whenever asked.”

“Establishments that wish to permanently reduce the salary of a non-national employee shall commit to apply to the service of “Amend Contract” to obtain the Ministry’s approval as per the applicable procedures,” added Mehta.