Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Leave salary may be based on current deducted salary – expert

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

The cash equivalent of unused leave credits for full-time employees in the UAE may be based on the current deducted salary as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a legal expert said.

Ashish Mehta, the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates, said that this is possible if an employee signs a temporary employment contract related to the temporary deduction of salary. This is in accordance to the Federal Law No. 8 of 1980 Regulating Employment Relations in the UAE (the ‘Employment Law’) and the Ministerial Resolution No 279 of 2020 Concerning the Employment Stability in Establishments of the Private Sector During the Application of Precautionary Measures to Control Novel Coronavirus Outbreak—or the ‘MR 279’

“If an employee signs a temporary employment contract relate to deduction of salary and the same is registered with the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE), subsequently, if the annual leave of such employees is due upon signing the employment contract related to deduction of salary, then the employee is entitled for leave salary as per the current reduced salary,” he said.

He noted, however, that if an employee has not signed the temporary employment contract related to deduction in salary, then “the employee is entitled for leave salary as mentioned in the original employment contract which is registered with MOHRE.”

Mehta added that in accordance with MR 279, the temporary salary reduction will be applicable until such period as decided by the MOHRE or the UAE government in relation to pandemic.

The expert noted that if an employer decides to reduce the salary of its employees, it shall obtain the consent from the employees and sign a ‘Temporary Additional Addendum’ for temporary deduction in salary and ‘Amend Contract’ if the deduction of salary is permanent.

Citing Article 5 of the MR 279, he said: “Establishments that wish to temporarily reduce the salary of a non-national employee during the mentioned period shall take the following actions:

1. Conclude a “Temporary Additional Addendum” to the labour contract between both parties, in accordance to the template attached to this Resolution, provided that it shall expire at the end of its term or enforceability of this Resolution, whichever comes first.

2. Renewing the Addendum referred to in Clause 1 of this Article shall in agreement between both parties.

3. The Addendum referred to in Clause 1 of this Article shall be executed in two copies, each party holding a copy, and the employer shall commit to present it to the Ministry whenever asked.”

“Establishments that wish to permanently reduce the salary of a non-national employee shall commit to apply to the service of “Amend Contract” to obtain the Ministry’s approval as per the applicable procedures,” added Mehta.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of COVID-19 nose swab test cost reduced to AED250 across SEHA centers

COVID-19 nose swab test cost reduced to AED250 across SEHA centers

2 hours ago
Photo of OFW sentenced to life imprisonment after killing eight fishermen

OFW sentenced to life imprisonment after killing eight fishermen

2 hours ago
Photo of Man in motorcycle gropes 9-month pregnant woman in viral video

Man in motorcycle gropes 9-month pregnant woman in viral video

2 hours ago
Photo of WATCH: Beirut port in fiery blaze one month after deadly explosion

WATCH: Beirut port in fiery blaze one month after deadly explosion

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close