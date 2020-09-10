Department store in Dubai shut down, ordered to pay AED50,000 for violating COVID-19 measures

The Dubai Economy has ordered the closure of a department store in the emirate for violating COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The store management was also summoned and ordered to pay a fine of AED50,000.

Notable violations of the said store include large gatherings of people due to its discount sale.

The store reportedly allowed visitors to ignore the safety measures in place including physical distancing.

“Dubai Economy recently summoned the management of a department store that failed to comply with the precautionary measures against Covid-19, most notably physical distancing, during a discount sale,” the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.

“The sale had seen visitors thronging the store, ignoring the risk of physical contact,” it added. “Dubai Economy emphasises the need for all stores in Dubai to commit to the precautionary measures when launching any promotions or discounts.”

The government urges the public to report any violations of COVID-19 measures.

