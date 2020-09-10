BREAKING: UAE gov’t says residents exposed to COVID-19 positive patients should still undergo 14-day quarantine despite negative result

The UAE government has announced on September 10 that residents who have been in contact with people who got positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) should still undergo a 14-day quarantine despite having a negative result.

In its media briefing released on Emirates News Agency, Dr. Farida Al Hosani, UAE’s official spokesperson for the health sector, said this decision follows the recent COVID-19 figures in the country for the past few days—with the government reporting 930 new cases today.

“Every person [who has been] in contact with COVID-19 patients must implement the quarantine protocol,” she said, adding that exposed residents must undergo self-isolation despite testing negative for the disease.

She reiterated that the incubation period of the virus is 14 days, and so people who have been exposed must not consider a negative test result as a reason to “go back to your normal life.”

The spokesperson added that people who have been in contact with positive patients can only end their quarantine once they get a negative COVID-19 test result after 14 days of self-isolation.

Al Hosani also reminded families to limit the number of people in gatherings and to strictly adhere to the social distancing guidelines set by the government.

“The UAE Government has put all the precautionary measures rules and regulations for reopening of different sectors, whether it’s schools or commercial centers, hotels, and mosques, workplaces and others. The measures are very clear, what is required is compliance by individuals and institutions,” she added.

The total number of infections in the country has risen to 76,911, while the death toll now stands at 398 after five deaths have been reported.

In addition, the UAE also reported a total of 586 recoveries, with the total number now at 67,945.