Snake bites teenager on his sexual organ inside toilet

An 18-year-old man in Thailand was bitten by a boa constrictor inside the toilet of their house, Asia News Network reported.

Her mother, who was at work, immediately called for a rescue team after he told her he was bitten on his sexual organ by a snake lurking on their toilet bowl, leaving bloodstains all over the bathroom floor.

The rescue team rushed to their home and brought the teenager to the nearest hospital. He is now under stable condition.

