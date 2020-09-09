Patients with mild or no symptoms have no long-term immunity against COVID-19

A study in China has revealed that coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients with mild or no symptoms do not have long-term immunity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the disease.

In a report by South China Morning Post, researchers at the Institute of Immunology of Army Medical University in Chongqing—headed by Dr Ye Lilin—found that only patients with severe and moderate symptoms generate Memory B cells against COVID-19 virus.

Memory B cells are cells that producing antibodies against certain viruses even decades after the infection.

The research also showed that patients with mild or no symptoms failed to generate lasting cells that can ward off COVID-19 virus in the long run.

Earlier reports in Chian showed that 80 percent of COVID-19 patients have mild or no symptoms of the disease.