Lone bettor wins over PHP339 million lotto prize

Staff Report 2 hours ago

A lone bettor in the Philippines on September 7 has won the jackpot prize of Ultra Lotto 6/68 amounting to over PHP339 million, announced Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

According to PCSO’s general manager Royina Garma, the winning ticket—which was bought from a lotto outlet in Quezon City—comprises the six-digit winning combination 18-19-28-09-01-11. The jackpot prize of the said number was PHP339,217,037.60.

In addition, about 57 players received PHP120,000 after getting five digits of the winning combination.

PCSO said the Ultra Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

 

