LISTEN: Creepy mysterious voice haunts Raffy Tulfo show

In what could be an episode more fitting as Halloween special, Raffy Tulfo and his team reacted to an episode that creeps netizens out after watching the episode.

An uploaded episode of ‘Naiiyak si Mister ng madiskubre ang lihim ni Misis at nang dalawang kapitbahay” a netizen pointed out about unusual voices.

Kram Vlog commented that at 16:15 mark the voice said ‘give and take’. Another voice spoke again at 18:32 saying whisper and another voice said ‘pst’.

Raffy’s co-host said that it was impossible for her to speak at that time or else Raffy will heard him.

“Tinanong din namin ang mga nakausap namin sa episode na yan kung may mga kasama o katabi sila, wala raw po,” Raffy explained.

More haunting stories in their office emerged according to his staff.

“Nakita po namin yung door knob biglang bumababa ng kusa kahit walang tao sa labas,” she said.

Raffy’s editor Tricia Lacsina shared her creeping experience as well. Her officemates thought that she was using the restroom when she was already outside the office.

She returned to her officemates and they were all surprised because they thought that she was using the restroom because of the sound.

Netizens said that apart from ‘give and take’ they can also hear the voice saying ‘kill her’.