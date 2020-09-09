Daughter of Pinoy seafarer from sunken ship in Japan still unaware of the tragedy

It’a a race against time, but the families of missing Filipino seafarers on board Gulf Livestock 1 are not losing hope for more survivors.

The ship with over 6,000 animals on board was on its way to China from New Zealand when the vessel sent a distress call on September 2.

After a week-long search, only two Filipino survivors namely Eduardo Sareno and Jay-nel Rosales were rescued.

An unidentified man was also recovered but he was lifeless. The Department of Foreign Affairs later on confirmed that he was Filipino.

There were 43 members aboard the ship and 39 of them are Filipinos.

“Umaasa pa rin po kami. Baka napadpad lang sila sa isla, nagugutom na, nauuhaw,” Justine Payas, the wife of seafarer Andren Payas told the Filipino Times.

She said that the families wanted more rescue teams to join forces to find their missing loved ones.

“Sinulatan pa namin si Senator Bong Go para sana tumulong ang Korea at Pilipinas sa paghahanap kaso ayaw daw ng Japan dahil territorial issue,” she said.

Justine’s daughter always asks for her father, but the Filipina said she could tell their child about the real situation at the moment.

“Lagi niyang tinatanong nasaan si daddy? Gusto ko makausap si daddy,” Justine said.

Justine’s last conversation with her husband was on the evening of September 1 when they were experiencing rough seas and bad weather conditions.

“Sabi niya, ma ang lakas ng mga alon parang buiding,” she said.

I told him to sleep early because he has a duty the following day. After that she could no longer reach him and that’s when the reports about the missing ship came pouring in.

Japanese authorities have resumed both aerial and sea search and rescue operations today.