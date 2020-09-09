COVID-19 vaccine trial suspensions ‘not unusual’ – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) assured the public that temporary suspensions in the COVID-19 vaccine trials of AstraZeneca is not unusual and forms part of the safety measures to evaluate illnesses that happens to a vaccination volunteer.

“We are pleased to see vaccine developers assuring the scientific integrity of the trials and abiding by the standard guidelines and rules for the development of vaccines,” said WHO in a statement according to reports from Reuters.

AstraZeneca has put their ongoing global COVID-19 vaccine trials on hold voluntarily after one of their participants exhibited an ‘unexplained illness’.

The WHO furthers that “strict adherence to established testing protocols in all vaccine trials to ensure the safety of volunteers and the eventual safety and efficacy of vaccines”, is of importance to ensure the wellbeing of all vaccination volunteers.

No details on the nature of the illness have been disclosed to the public.

However, reports from Stat News which initially reported the suspension of the vaccine trials stated that there was a “suspected serious adverse reaction” in the said participant who is expected to recover.