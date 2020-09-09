Latest NewsNewsTFT News

AstraZeneca voluntarily pauses COVID-19 vaccine trials in Britain following ‘unexplained illness’ in volunteer

Staff Report 4 hours ago

AstraZeneca has put their ongoing global COVID-19 vaccine trials on hold after one of their participants exhibited an unexplained illness.

The pharmaceutical company, which has been developing the vaccine together with the University of Oxford, stated that they have voluntarily paused the trials, including late-stage ones so that an independent committee can review the safety data and to minimize the impact on the timeline of the trials.

“It is obviously a challenge to this particular vaccine trial. It’s not actually the first time this has happened to the Oxford vaccine,” said Matt Hancock, Britain’s Health Secretary in a report from Sky News via Reuters.

Participant’s case

No details on the nature of the illness have been disclosed to the public.

However, reports from Stat News which initially reported the suspension of the vaccine trials stated that there was a “suspected serious adverse reaction” in the said participant who is expected to recover.

In addition, a report from New York Times cited an individual who had background information regarding the incident stated that the participant based in Britain had transverse myelitis – an inflammatory syndrome that affects the spinal cord and is often sparked by viral infections.

Meanwhile, reports from BBC state that the final decision as to whether the trials will recommence depends on the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

“This is a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials,” the AstraZeneca said in an emailed statement.

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

