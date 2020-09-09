Latest News

1,500 OFWs joined UAE’s Phase III COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials

An estimated 1,500 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) participated in the Phase III clinical trials of UAE’s inactivated COVID-19 vaccines developed by a Chinese pharma company, the Chinese Embassy in Manila confirmed Wednesday.

The candidate vaccine received 31,000 volunteers from more than 100 nationalities.

It started in the latter part of June and by first week of September, the health ministry announced that it had already reached more than the target.

Most of the volunteers are now on their third shot of the vaccine.

Quoting Ambassador Huang Xilian, the embassy said more than “hundreds of thousands of people” have been inoculated with Sinopharm’s vaccine since China launched the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines on July 22.

“No cases of severe adverse effects or infection,” were recorded said the embassy.

The possible vaccine is hoped to be on the market by the end of December 2020, said the Embassy.

“With the expansion of production capacity, the annual output will reach 800 million to 1 billion doses in the future,” added the Embassy.

Image by Vesna Harni from Pixabay 

