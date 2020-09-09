1-year-old kid dies after choking from marshmallow

A one-year-old baby girl died after choking from marshmallow in Bataan on September 1.

In a report on ABS-CBN News, family members were surprised when they saw the child collapsing and had difficulty breathing. Upon checking, they saw that she swallowed the marshmallow without chewing it causing her to choke.

“Pinapakain ng nanay ‘yun, eh bantay-bantay naman niya, kaya lang pagkuha niya ng tubig, ayun na nga ho, siguro, nakapulot ng malaking marshmallow, kasi ho ginugupit gupit niya yun,” said Merlinda Austria, the child’s grandparent.

The family tried to bring her to the hospital but she was declared dead on arrival.

“Hindi nila kasalanan, wala namang may gusto na mamatay yung apo ko, sino bang may gusto,” Merlinda said.

Experts warn parents to be more careful and guard their kids on the things that they can potentially swallow.

“Kahit ano pa yan kahit marshmallow yan o kahit anong bagay pa yan, kailangan hindi iniiwanan mag-isa ang mga bata. Otherwise, they have the tendency to pick anything and then put in their mouth,” Dr. Paul Baltazar, pediatrician told ABS-CBN News.

The doctor added that there are two common reasons why children below 5 years-old die.

“Choking and drowning, yang dalawang mga cause of deaths ng mga babies from 1-5 which is pwedeng iwasan naman with strict supervision,” he said.

Authorities are now investigating the incident. Police say that if there is negligence on the part of the parents they can be held liable for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide in relation to Republic Act 7610 or Special Protection of Children Against Child Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination.