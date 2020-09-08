Latest News

LOOK: Clark Airport’s new terminal 99.91% complete, says DOTr

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

The new passenger terminal building of the Clark International Airport (CRK) is nearing its completion, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced in its official Facebook page.

“The construction of the new Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) of Clark International Airport (CRK) now stands at 99.91% overall progress rate, as of 31 August 2020,” the DOTr said.

Despite the disruption brought about by the current pandemic, the agency said the construction work continues to roll, with strict health and safety protocols in place.

The new PTB is slated to commence operations by January 2021.

Its construction aims to decongest air traffic at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as well as fast track the economic development of Central Luzon.

Once the airport is completed, the operational capacity of the CRK will get a huge boost, and its passenger volume will have a triple increase, from the current 4.2 million to 12.2 million annually.

This airport expansion project is part of the Duterte Administration’s “Build, Build, Build” Program.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

