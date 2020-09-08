Latest News

Duterte: PH to buy cheapest COVID-19 vaccine due to scarce fund

President Rodrigo Duterte said the country may buy the cheapest vaccine available due to the government’s scarce funds.

In a televised speech on Monday night, the President said he is anticipating a coronavirus vaccine as early as September.

He believes that all vaccines will have the same effect.

“It’s there. I think it’s Moderna, it is a US company, I think they are ready by September. Sinovac, China is also ready,” Duterte said.

The chief executive added that we can only buy so much due to the limited funds available to purchase vaccines.

“Kung sino magbigay ng mura dun tayo pupunta. We know we don’t have much money, kung mahal masyado, we will go for the less expensive ones,” he added.

The Bayanihan to Recover as One Act or BAYANIHAN 2 has allocated Php10 billion for vaccine procurement.

It also gave the go signal to the Health Department to purchase vaccines that have yet to undergo phase 4 trials or the post marketing surveillance stage.

The bill however assures that the vaccine should be recommended and approved by the World Health Organization.

Duterte earlier said the Philippine government will shoulder the vaccine for Filipinos. He also thanked Russia for its offer to provide COVID-19 vaccine.

