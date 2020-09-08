COVID-19 patient sets quarantine facility on fire in Pangasinan

An elderly man who tested positive for COVID-19 has attempted to burn down an isolation facility in Pangasinan a few days after he escaped from the Region 1 Medical Center in San Manuel.

According to police, the 85-year-old COVID-19 patient was locked inside the Don Primitivo S. Perez Social Hall instead of bringing him back to the hospital when he was captured on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Inside the hall, he started a fire using a mosquito coil (katol) and then burned the papers in the table. He also broke some window glasses in an attempt to escape.

The fire was put under control after 20 minutes.

The authorities said they will file charges as soon as the patient finished his treatment and quarantine.

The patient is currently admitted at the Pangasinan Provincial Hospital in San Carlos City, where he is under strict monitoring.

He reportedly told the police that he could not stand the idea of confinement and demanded for his release.

No one is injured from the fire.