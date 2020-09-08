Latest News

COVID-19 patient sets quarantine facility on fire in Pangasinan

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

An elderly man who tested positive for COVID-19 has attempted to burn down an isolation facility in Pangasinan a few days after he escaped from the Region 1 Medical Center in San Manuel.

According to police, the 85-year-old COVID-19 patient was locked inside the Don Primitivo S. Perez Social Hall instead of bringing him back to the hospital when he was captured on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Inside the hall, he started a fire using a mosquito coil (katol) and then burned the papers in the table. He also broke some window glasses in an attempt to escape.

The fire was put under control after 20 minutes.

The authorities said they will file charges as soon as the patient finished his treatment and quarantine.

The patient is currently admitted at the Pangasinan Provincial Hospital in San Carlos City, where he is under strict monitoring.

He reportedly told the police that he could not stand the idea of confinement and demanded for his release.

No one is injured from the fire.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on injured patients from Abu Dhabi gas leak blast

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on injured patients from Abu Dhabi gas leak blast

1 hour ago
Photo of PH breaches 241,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,281 newly infected patients

PH breaches 241,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,281 newly infected patients

1 hour ago
Photo of UAE-based Filipinos react to bill that pushes for OFW exemption from paying PhilHealth premiums

UAE-based Filipinos react to bill that pushes for OFW exemption from paying PhilHealth premiums

2 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Clark Airport’s new terminal 99.91% complete, says DOTr

LOOK: Clark Airport’s new terminal 99.91% complete, says DOTr

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close