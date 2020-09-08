Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Abu Dhabi issues guidelines to avoid gas leak incidents

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

The General Directorate of Civil Defense Abu Dhabi has outlined several precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public against gas leaks that might lead to incidents and other potential dangers with incorrect use.

The public is advised to regularly check and do the following measures:

– Ensure that gas pipes supplying cookers are installed correctly, with the appropriate regulator
– Ensure the gas cooker has a safety system
– Provide adequate ventilation in the kitchen
– Do not place the cylinder in direct sunlight
– Install gas leak detectors

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi Police ensures public safety following gas pipe explosion incident, normal operations resume

Facilities and businesses who use gas in their establishments are also advised to adhere to the following guidelines:

– Ensure that gas contractors have valid licenses
– Ensure that the gas system maintenance and installation technicians are licensed before entering the site
– Use gas system equipment licensed by Civil Defense
– Ensure that maintenance and gas supply contractors are approved by Civil Defense

Authorities issued the warnings to avoid incidents such as an explosion that took place last August 31 that stemmed from a residential building.

Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

Photo of Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on injured patients from Abu Dhabi gas leak blast

Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed checks on injured patients from Abu Dhabi gas leak blast

1 hour ago
Photo of PH breaches 241,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,281 newly infected patients

PH breaches 241,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 3,281 newly infected patients

1 hour ago
Photo of UAE-based Filipinos react to bill that pushes for OFW exemption from paying PhilHealth premiums

UAE-based Filipinos react to bill that pushes for OFW exemption from paying PhilHealth premiums

2 hours ago
Photo of LOOK: Clark Airport’s new terminal 99.91% complete, says DOTr

LOOK: Clark Airport’s new terminal 99.91% complete, says DOTr

2 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close