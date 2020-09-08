Abu Dhabi issues guidelines to avoid gas leak incidents

The General Directorate of Civil Defense Abu Dhabi has outlined several precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public against gas leaks that might lead to incidents and other potential dangers with incorrect use.

The public is advised to regularly check and do the following measures:

– Ensure that gas pipes supplying cookers are installed correctly, with the appropriate regulator

– Ensure the gas cooker has a safety system

– Provide adequate ventilation in the kitchen

– Do not place the cylinder in direct sunlight

– Install gas leak detectors

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi Police ensures public safety following gas pipe explosion incident, normal operations resume

Facilities and businesses who use gas in their establishments are also advised to adhere to the following guidelines:

– Ensure that gas contractors have valid licenses

– Ensure that the gas system maintenance and installation technicians are licensed before entering the site

– Use gas system equipment licensed by Civil Defense

– Ensure that maintenance and gas supply contractors are approved by Civil Defense

Authorities issued the warnings to avoid incidents such as an explosion that took place last August 31 that stemmed from a residential building.